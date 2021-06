UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 4-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in Union, Missouri Thursday morning. According to Franklin County Sheriff's Department, the child's father was sleeping in the living room and placed a loaded gun on the floor under the couch. Just before 6 a.m., the child got up and walked into the room to get a drink. The father left the room to use the bathroom and as he was returning to the room, he heard a gunshot. The child had shot himself.