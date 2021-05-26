Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Voices: The U.S. can’t afford a tax policy that punishes wealth

By Clive Crook
Financial-Planning.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHis critics and supporters agree: President Biden’s tax plans are radical. He wants a substantial increase in U.S. public spending and means to pay for it by raising taxes on the rich, in particular by almost doubling the top tax rate on investment income. Unsurprisingly, the idea seems to be playing well in opinion polls. It would be odd if the promise to lift up the poor and middle class at the expense of the top 3% was unpopular. The question is whether it’s smart.

www.financial-planning.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Corporate Tax#Federal Income Taxes#Congress#The Tax Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionForbes

How The Biden Tax Plan Could Affect Wealthy Families

President & CEO of Wealth Planning Network. It’s no secret that the Biden administration is in favor of raising taxes on higher-earning individuals. In fact, that was what he campaigned on: a promise to raise taxes on the rich. President Biden announced his proposal of the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan on April 28, which aims to provide funding for child care, education and family leave, among other measures.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

US can’t afford not to raise corporate taxes

Sorry, but working stiffs are in trouble. UNM Professor Allen Parkman’s article in the May 18 edition of the Albuquerque Journal points out an obvious consequence of higher corporate taxes. He appears to be against higher corporate taxes because corporations just pass costs on to consumers who buy their goods and services, thereby raising costs beyond buyers’ – foreign or domestic – willingness to pay.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taxing just the super-rich won't fund America's future

President Biden has proposed to finance his $4 trillion American Jobs and Families Plans by raising taxes exclusively on corporations and households that earn above $400,000 — the top 1.5 percent of taxpayers. Biden is right that the rich should pay more than they currently do given the staggering income inequality in America that’s been made worse by the COVID pandemic.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CNN

Too many Americans can't afford homes. But there is a solution

Hakeem Jeffries is the congressman from the 8th District representing parts of Brooklyn and Queens. Reverend David K. Brawley is the co-chair of East Brooklyn Congregations and Metro Industrial Areas Foundation. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. The basic American contract is that if you work hard...
Pikeville, KYLexington Herald-Leader

Most people pay a wealth tax already. Why can’t the wealthy?

The subject of a wealth tax has been discussed in political debates of late. Two Democratic candidates for President in the 2020 election espoused this position, a position some have labeled as radical. The point which I have yet to see made is that we already have a wealth tax, and it’s being paid by virtually every American. It’s not called a wealth tax and it’s not levied by the federal government. It’s called a property tax and its levied by almost all state and local governments.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Foreign Policyfreenews.live

The US predicted the timing of the start of the war with China

There are no signs that China is preparing to launch an invasion of Taiwan, which is supported by the United States, within the next 12-24 months, writes Popular Mechanics, referring to the statement made by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Army General Mark Milley, during a speech to Congress.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. "Sometimes this 'wolf warrior' sentiment can get out of hand," Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP. "(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
TechnologyNewsday

Automation is a race the U.S. can't afford to lose

The U.S. has traditionally been a nation of optimists about technology. But just when the world seems poised for a technologically-driven productivity boom, Americans have acquired a dour outlook about the march of progress. Growing fears that not everyone will share in the benefits is leading to resistance that threatens to hold the nation back. Recapturing the bold attitudes of yesteryear will require more than rhetoric — it'll require sweeping policy changes.
Economylodivalleynews.com

Lawyer: Government proposal to raise middle-class taxes | Policy

The correction of the personal income tax schedule announced by the government today will not bring, for most taxpayers, sufficient benefits to offset the loss at the end of the simplified deduction. That’s what Elizabeth Liberucci, partner at the law firm Lewandowski Liberucci, evaluates. “In order to raise taxes on the middle class in context,” he said.
Personal Financedailymagazine.news

The Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its long-term viability -- are the source of endless arguments. Find Out: Americans Don't Understand These...
Income TaxABQJournal

Tax on Social Security hurts grandparents raising grandkids

Unfortunately, New Mexico still has steep taxes on Social Security benefits earned by hard-working New Mexicans. In fact, New Mexico is among the last of the states to tax Social Security benefits to the fullest extent allowable under federal law. At AARP, we do not believe that the argument for tax relief for moderate income taxpayers is ever misplaced. This is particularly true in the case of repealing the state’s tax on Social Security benefits, a reform that was challenged by Dick Minzner and Jim O’Neill in a recent guest editorial June 7.
EconomyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

America’s billionaires create jobs. Or do they? | Letters

Billionaires create jobs ... Secret IRS files show billionaires skip income taxes | June 20. ProPublica is being unfair accusing billionaires of skipping income taxes. The billionaires are paying their taxes as prescribed by the tax code. When I do my taxes, I also take any deductions that are due me according to the tax code. If ProPublica has a problem with the taxes these wealthy men pay, let the news organization attempt to change the tax code. It dismays me to see such false accusations made against these icons of our economy. Their brilliance has created successful companies that give jobs to millions.