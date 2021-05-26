Dover Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Offenses
Contact: Dover Police Department Public Information Office. Sergeant Mark Hoffman Email: Mark.Hoffman@cj.state.de.us. On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, officers observed Skyler Huggins (31) sitting in a vehicle on Fairway Lakes Drive. Huggins was wanted on two capias’ at the time. Officers contacted Huggins and took him into custody without incident. Cameron Clark (32) was in the back seat of the vehicle and was found to have a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine under his seat. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a small amount of marijuana and information linking Clark to an apartment on Fairway Lakes Drive.doverpolice.org