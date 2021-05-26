Micky And The Motorcars Thursday Night At Rockin Rodeo
Please remember I am not perfect, I am human and I do make mistakes. If you were listening yesterday you hear me say multiple times Whiskey Myers was coming to Rockin Rodeo well, that is incorrectt. Whiskey Myers is NOT coming to Rockin Rodeo this Thursday. If you did try to click on our link to buy tickets it took you a link to buy Micky and The Motorcars tickets. The reason for that is because Mickey and the Motorcars will be playing at Rockin Rodeo this Thursday night.lonestar923.com