Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Micky And The Motorcars Thursday Night At Rockin Rodeo

By Gunner
Posted by 
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please remember I am not perfect, I am human and I do make mistakes. If you were listening yesterday you hear me say multiple times Whiskey Myers was coming to Rockin Rodeo well, that is incorrectt. Whiskey Myers is NOT coming to Rockin Rodeo this Thursday. If you did try to click on our link to buy tickets it took you a link to buy Micky and The Motorcars tickets. The reason for that is because Mickey and the Motorcars will be playing at Rockin Rodeo this Thursday night.

lonestar923.com
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
377
Followers
621
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockin Rodeo#Motorcars#Texas Music#The Little Brothers Band#Reckless Kelly#Braun Brothers Reunion#Swing Musician#Austin#Tickets#Live Albums#Home#Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
LoneStar 92

Whiskey Myers Live This Thursday

It's live Texas Music this Thursday with Whiskey Myers at Rockin Rodeo. Whiskey Myers will be live on the Texas Music stage this Thursday, May 27th. This is an 18 and up show. You can get your tickets, HERE!. Whiskey Myers is a huge favorite here in West Texas. They...
Walker, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Walker Bay Live is back on Thursday nights

Walker Bay Live is back for the summer, so break out your lawn chairs and get ready for the music, food, kids events and all of the people and places where the fun will be had. The first event is June 10 at the Walker Home Center where there will...
MusicCape Gazette

Live Music Thursday Night at Sydney’s - Christy Taylor and Friends

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Christy Taylor and Friends - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Stone Jack Baller - beginning at 6:30 p.m. Join us for the cars and stay for the food - “American Food with a Southern Twist”. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is...
Musicbigskyjournal.com

Rockin’ Red Ants

In Feature Stories, Summer 2021 | Written By: Anna Paige | Photography By: Erik Petersen. Lena Marie Schiffer gets teary-eyed when she thinks about her mainstage debut at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in 2016. “It was truly a life-changing moment for me,” says the frontwoman for Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, a Bozeman, Montana-based bluegrass band. “I got off that stage and realized it’s what I wanted to do for my life.” Schiffer’s bandmates also felt the calling. “The band defines things before Red Ants Pants and after Red Ants Pants,” she adds. “It was that big of a deal for us.”
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights 2021 Season

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights is back. This year’s abbreviated 7-week long summer concert series announces a 2021 line-up filled with an amazing variety of art and live music. Chelsea Area Festivals & Events (CAFE) is excited to welcome everyone back to explore its unique blend of music, arts, shops and dining.
Montezuma County, COthe-journal.com

Ute Mountain rodeo entertains Friday night crowd

A large crowd packed the stands Friday night to enjoy the variety of events and fun atmosphere at the Ute Mountain Roundup Rodeo in Cortez. A record 354 contestants signed up to compete in the three-night professional rodeo event, held at the Montezuma County Fairgrounds. Rock and country music blasted...
Carsvisitgardinermt.com

Reckless Kelly with Micky & The Motorcars at The Old Saloon

Doors open 5:30pm All Ages welcome. Outdoors. $30 tickets advance / $35 at door. The parking is $10 per car (Cash Only) and includes shuttle rides for all occupants.Parking is ONLY at 1180 East River Road in Emigrant. Tent & RV Camping available at the parking site as well. $30 per tent, $45 per RV.
DrinksPosted by
LoneStar 92

Dr Pepper VS Pepsi

Every morning at 8:10am, Gunner and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

Friday Rockin’ with The Delmarva Railroaders!

Woohoo for Friday, woohoo for Rock n’ Roll! Joining us in welcoming in The Delmarva Railroaders, making their Mulligan’s Poine Debut!. Performing some of the finest music in Delmarva! Mixing the genres of classic rock, blues, southern rock, country and a resurrection of 50s & 60s oldies!. The Great $25...
Food & DrinksPosted by
LoneStar 92

It’s Taco Tuesday Soft VS Hard

Every morning at 8:10am, Gunner and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
MLBPosted by
LoneStar 92

Listen to Gwen and Gunner to Win Rockhounds Tickets!

Batter Up! It's Baseball season--and Lonestar 92.3 has your tickets to see the Rockhounds! Listen to Gwen and Gunner in the morning--they'll have your chance to call in and win Family Four Packs of tickets to get to the game! Our nice warm weather is coming back and it's the perfect time to get the family out of the house for some fun! Nothing beats a game at Momentum Bank Ballpark!
MusicPosted by
LoneStar 92

George Strait Is Headed Back to the Houston Rodeo

On his birthday, the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo announced that George Strait would be returning to the 2022 Rodeo. In celebration of the 90th Anniversary of the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo, its only fitting that George Strait be part of the festivities. This will mark is 31st performance over a span of 40 years.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Beach Party Bingo set Thursday night

The Watertown Main Street Program will holds its popular Beach Party Bingo event outdoors Thursday. The event will take place in the North First Street parking lot and is limited to 250 players. Seating begins at 5 p.m., with bingo starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 per player. This cost includes 15 3-card games. Players are invited to double their cards for $10. Bingo cards will only be sold at the entrance to the event, cash or check only. Credit cards cannot be accepted for bingo. Attendees must also be at least 18 years of age to play.