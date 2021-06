The o-line / d-line one-on-ones at Ferris State’s Michigan Showcase Mega Camp featured a handful of standout performers, one of whom was 2025 Detroit Catholic Central OL/DL Kaden Strayhorn. It was impossible to tell from the 6-4, 260-pounder’s showing Thursday that he has yet to play a single high school snap. He lost few (if any) of his defensive reps thanks to his good blend of size, off-snap quickness, and technique. According to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, Strayhorn looked good in offensive line drills too. The only person not buzzing about what most observers viewed as a striking debut was Strayhorn himself.