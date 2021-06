Anti-vaccination protesters stormed Westfield shopping centre in west London on Saturday after hundreds joined a demonstration against coronavirus vaccine passports.Officers were forced to close roads around the centre when a number of demonstrators caused “significant disruption” to the local area, forcing shops to shut their doors for their staff’s safety.Pictures and videos on social media showed some protesters clashing with officers as they tried to enter the building on Saturday afternoon.The Metropolitan Police said that three separate protests took place in London on Saturday, two of which concluded “without incident”.In a statement shared on Twitter at around 6.30pm, the...