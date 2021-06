Defending champion Jon Rahm and a star-studded PGA Tour field tee off Thursday at historic Muirfield Village for the 2021 Memorial Tournament as the top players prepare for the U.S. Open in two weeks. Rahm won by three strokes last year despite a Sunday round of 75, and the victory elevated him to the top spot in the World Golf Ranking, where he spent four weeks. Now ranked third, Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Memorial Tournament odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Others in the Memorial field expected to contend include Bryson DeChambeau (14-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (14-1).