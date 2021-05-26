Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Booneville, MS

UPDATE: Missing Booneville man located

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjG6K_0aC8BVJM00

The Tupelo Police Department said William Jumper was located safe just after 11 a.m. in the Pratts Road area just south of Baldwyn.

original story:

Silver Alert issued for missing Booneville man

TUPELO – Officials are asking for the public’s help to find an elderly Booneville man who was last seen driving in Tupelo Tuesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for William Jumper, 85, of Booneville, who was last seen around 3 p.m. May 25 heading west (toward Memphis) on Interstate 22 from the Veterans Boulevard exit in Tupelo. He was driving a gray four-door Chevrolet pickup. The 2009 Chevy 1500 displays Prentiss County tag PW13810.

Jumper is described as a white male. He is 5' 11" tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with white squares, khaki pants and glasses. He has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information about Jumper is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
323
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Booneville, MS
City
Baldwyn, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Memphis Police#Chevy#Silver Alert#Booneville Man#Prentiss County#Veterans Boulevard#Brown Eyes#Pratts Road#White Squares#Driving#Original Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tupelo, MSwtva.com

Car stolen in Tupelo armed robbery found abandoned in Clay County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened Saturday at an apartment building in west Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded that afternoon to a reported armed robbery at the apartments on Chesterville Road. Investigators were told the robber used a Nissan...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi daycare where infant reportedly died after ’18-minute struggle’ to breathe

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Oxford on Friday against the former Mother Goose Daycare in regards to the death of an infant in its care last year. The lawsuit was filed with the Lafayette County Circuit Court on behalf of Joe and Jenna Hastings and seeks unspecified punitive damages in the wrongful death of their nine week-old daughter, Brynlee Renae Hastings. The complaint states the infant was left “neglected and untouched” for approximately 35 minutes while swaddled, face-down on the floor of the infant room of Mother Goose daycare on Nov. 17, 2020.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

197 Page Dr., Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Hurry and see this hard-to-find, affordable home on a dead end street! The den is spacious with vaulted ceilings and is open to kitchen. This quaint home has two spacious bedrooms with two full baths. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch the birds feed while swinging on the private covered back porch which overlooks woods. It is minutes from the Intersection of Hwy 9 N & Hwy 278 which makes it an ideal location to Oxford, Tupelo, & New Albany. Information is deemed correct but is subject to verification.
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

112 Tchula Trail, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804

Wanting to live on a lake? You will not want to miss this cute 4/2 at Lake Piomingo, on the water! Offers wrap-around porch, open eating and living areas, metal roof, central heat & air and so much more! 5 year old roof. Home Warranty provided. All info subject to verification.
Lee County, MSwtva.com

Road work on HWY 45 almost complete

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists driving along Highway 45 in Lee County have seen ongoing road work for many months. Project engineer Will Davis said crews have been working on a 23-mile stretch. When will the project be completed?. WTVA reporter Chelsea Brown spoke with Davis on Friday about the...
Lee County, MSleecountycourier.net

Abused 4-year-old rescued from mom

On May 5, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at a residence on County Road 231 in Guntown regarding a possible burglary in progress. The homeowner arrived at their residence to find an unknown vehicle in the driveway and an adult female on the balcony of the residence. The homeowner also saw a small child with the woman and did not know either of them.