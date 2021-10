Commentary: The big cloud providers have a lot going for them when it comes to artificial intelligence. Does that mean these cloud providers are the only game in town?. "Abandon all hope ye who enter here" was the inscription Dante read when passing through the gates of hell. Apparently, it's also true of anyone but the big cloud providers when it comes to artificial intelligence, according to an analysis by Bain & Company. "The CSPs [cloud service providers] are best positioned because of the significant head start they have in using AI on a large scale," the report authors stated. Given that FirstMark investor Matt Turck recently called out how well startups have done in the shadows of the cloud giants, it's worth diving deeper into the strengths the clouds bring to AI. For one, lots of data.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO