Angelina Jolie visited a refugee camp in West Africa for World Refugee Day on Sunday, delivering an impassioned speech in a stunning headscarf. Angelina Jolie is back to work following her trip to the Big Apple. The actor, 46, visited refugees in the West African country of Burkina Faso on June 20 to mark World Refugee Day. As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina joined refugees at a camp in the region of Sahel, speaking to those who have been displaced by Islamic insurgency.