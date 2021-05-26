'Escape Room 2' trailer shows new puzzles and fakeouts

Taylor Russell returns in "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the first trailer for the horror sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Wednesday. The film opens July 16 in theaters.

The trailer drops two days after the studio released first look photographs. The pictures showed a scene on a subway car and at the beach, on which the trailer elaborates.

Tournament of Champions picks up where the first Escape Room left off. Survivors Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) are looking for the Minos company to hold them accountable for their escape room which actually killed people who couldn't solve the puzzles.

The subway is how Minos gets Zoey and Ben back into the deadly escape room. Riding on the subway with four strangers (Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Indya Moore and Carlito Olivero), the subway car uncouples and begins a new game.

It is Ben who declares the new game a "tournament of champions" when he learns the other passengers were also survivors of previous Minos escape rooms. The subway game requires the participants to find the missing letters in subway signage.

Other traps include quicksand at the beach, lasers and simulations of city streets. Roden's character reveals she cannot feel physical pain, which she demonstrates by burning her hand on a hot stove.