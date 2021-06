Intelligent, protective, and naturally good-aligned, Blink Dogs are for some reason not every adventurer’s ideal pet, but why not?!. Blink Dogs are just about what you would expect; dogs that can cast something similar to the blink spell on command leaving them with a 75% chance of showing up behind an opponent before making an attack. But where I think Blink Dogs go from “pretty cool D&D monster” to “very cool creature with a lot of potential” is the fact that they are just about as intelligent as an average human with a complex language and a lawful good standard alignment. Blink Dogs are one of those creatures who you should try to befriend over fighting and then try and convince your DM to let them be your new best friend forever.