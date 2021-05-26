Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown To Star In Pinky Promise’s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

EXCLUSIVE: Regina Hall and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown are set to star in and produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul from production company Pinky Promise. The film centers on Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Shot in a faux-documentary style, the film takes a satirical look at megachurch culture and the often nebulous perspectives that are cultivated from being both entrenched in it, as well as finding yourself on the outside looking in.