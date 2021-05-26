Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown To Star In Pinky Promise’s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Regina Hall and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown are set to star in and produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul from production company Pinky Promise. The film centers on Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Shot in a faux-documentary style, the film takes a satirical look at megachurch culture and the often nebulous perspectives that are cultivated from being both entrenched in it, as well as finding yourself on the outside looking in.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jesus
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Tate Taylor
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honk#Soul#Comedy Star#The First Lady#Trinity Childs#Southern Baptist#Caa Media Finance#Icm Partners#Showtime#Amazon Studios#Hulu#Rh Negative#Nbc#Golden Globe#Sag Award#Fx#Marvel S Black Panther#A24#Frozen 2#20th Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Black Panther’s Sterling K. Brown Return For Wakanda Forever? This Is Us Star Responds

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but a few properties stand above the rest as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is one of those tiles, and fans can’t wait to return to the Vibranium-powered country in the sequel Wakanda Forever. Some moviegoers are wondering if This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown might appear in the next installment, and now he’s responded to those rumors.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown Says He'd Be Honored to Return to MCU

Sterling K. Brown made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther as Prince N'Jobu, the brother of King T'Chaka. Though his character was killed on-screen, setting Erik Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) villainous plans in motion, Brown says he'd be back in the MCU at a moment's notice should Marvel Studios come calling. Tuesday evening, the This Is Us alum tweeted a link to a fan campaign trying to get him back into the franchise.
MoviesEW.com

Regina King stunned at rumors she’s directing new Superman movie

Regina King is being considered to direct the new Superman film, according to rumors, but nobody bothered to tell her. King was surprised to hear the news on Saturday when MSNBC's Tiffany Cross questioned whether or not she had made the shortlist to direct the recently announced reboot written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The J.J. Abrams-produced project was announced in February.
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Carey Mulligan to star in She Said

Carey Mulligan is in talks to appear in a movie about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct expose. The 'Promising Young Woman' actress and Zoe Kazan are in line to portray New York Times writers Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in 'She Said', a new drama from Universal Pictures which is based on the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Save Me's Lennie James gives promising season 3 update

Save Me's Lennie James has given a promising update on the show's third season. The show's second season Save Me Too picked up the award for Best Drama at the TV BAFTAs on Sunday (June 6) and, speaking to Digital Spy and other press following the win, the show's creator, writer and star revealed he is currently "working" on the third and final chapter.
MoviesVulture

Taraji P. Henson to Star As Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live!

Taraji P. Henson and her devilish grin will portray the queen of mean, Miss Hannigan, in NBC’s Annie Live! The three-time Emmy nominee and Oscar nominee will channel her bad side to play the tyrannical caretaker at the orphanage, whom Carol Burnett played in the 1982 film version. “Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember,” Henson said in a statement seen by EW. “So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped. Carol, I hope to do you proud.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Christina Ricci Joins ‘The Matrix 4’

Christina Ricci has joined the cast of “The Matrix 4.”. An updated press kit from Warner Bros. on the untitled film includes Ricci’s name in the all-star cast, which features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few. No details were provided as to Ricci’s role in the sci-fi film, though she is known for playing characters that lean toward the unconventional. Warner Bros. declined to comment on the casting, and representatives for Ricci did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.
Los Angeles, CAimdb.com

Billy Porter, Sterling K. Brown and Whoopi Goldberg to Read Tributes for Los Angeles AIDS Monument (Exclusive)

On June 5, to mark the 40th anniversary of the first CDC report related to HIV/AIDS, public officials, activists and celebrities will converge on San Vicente Boulevard next to West Hollywood Park for the groundbreaking for Stories: The AIDS Monument, a 7,000-square-foot art installation honoring those who have died of AIDS or are living with HIV. The monument is set to open in late 2022; an audio component, “Hear Our Stories,” accessed through the installation’s website, will include readings from The AIDS Memorial, an Instagram account about people who died of AIDS. Here, Variety gives an exclusive first look at.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of Retirement

Tyler Perry officially retired his beloved Mabel "Madea" Simmons character a few years ago and ever since then, our world was turned upside down. While there hasn't been a scientific correlation made between the state of the planet and Madea's retirement, Tyler Perry has announced that the character will be making a return on an even bigger stage, coming to Netflix next year.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Neighbours star Ben Hall promises big new storyline for Ned Willis

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours star Ben Hall has revealed that there's a "complex" storyline on the way for Ned Willis in the coming months. The actor spoke to Digital Spy about longer-term plans for his character, who has been appearing on the show since 2016. Upcoming episodes on Channel 5...
MusicHamptons.com

LATIN MOON & SOUL presented by Guild Hall and OLA

Join us for Latin Moon & Soul – an intimate and evocative evening of music under the stars at the John Drew Backyard Theater featuring romantic boleros, jazz, funk, and Latin chill with music by Danni Medina, Four Billion Years, and Latin Moon with Hannah Chavez. Una noche íntima y...
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Star Rege-Jean Page Provides Promising Update on Movie's Script

Dungeons & Dragons star Rege-Jean Page has provided fans with a promising tease about the upcoming movie's script. Last month, Variety profiled Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page about his meteoric rise in Hollywood, which included a few bits about his upcoming role in the in-production Dungeons & Dragons movie. Variety published another article today that includes several additional quotes from Page, which included his comments on the film's script, which was co-written by directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Variety notes that Page was immediately drawn to the Dungeons & Dragons movie due to the script and said that it would be a "huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere." Variety also commented that Page mentioned that the film would step up and continue to raise the bar of genre storytelling.