Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Marty Bent On Freedom, Reframing The Energy Debate And Bitcoin 2021

By Peter Chawaga
bitcoinmagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarty Bent will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now. In a space that is...

bitcoinmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Bitcoin Network#Mining Companies#Bitcoin Magazine#Political Debate#Digital Video#Power Companies#Technology Companies#Marty Bent On Freedom#Great American Mining#North American#Bitcoin Mining#Bitcoin Payments#Mainstream Narratives#Humanity#General Disdain#Bitcoiners#Evil#Telegram#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Elon Musk Will Have ‘No Role’ in Bitcoin Mining Council

Elon Musk likes to keep himself busy—he cofounded PayPal, runs the multibillion dollar car company Tesla, and wants to “protect the future of consciousness by making life multi-planetary” through aerospace company SpaceX. But galvanizing Bitcoin miners toward a cleaner, more energy-efficient future won’t be on his to-do list—not formally, anyway.
Energy Industryraventribune.com

El Salvador Project: Bitcoin Mining with Volcanic Energy?

Status: 10.06.2021 12:45 p.m. Completely clean, completely renewable: El Salvador’s President Naib Boukel plans to mine bitcoins with the help of energy from volcanoes. In this way, the country wants to control its high energy consumption. El Salvador wants to use geothermal energy from volcanoes for the energy-intensive mining of...
Celebritiesdailyhodl.com

Banking App Revolut Adding Support for Dogecoin Amid Crush of Demand

Banking app Revolut says its users can now buy and sell the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) along with the 29 other digital assets offered on its platform. The UK-based firm’s head of crypto, Ed Cooper, tells Revolut users that the platform is adding support to DOGE in response to the rising demand for the Shiba Inu-themed token.
MarketsCoinDesk

Arrington Capital Launches $100M Algorand Ecosystem Fund

Called the Arrington Algo Growth Fund (AAGF), the fund will invest in tokens and equity, Arrington, the founder of the TechCrunch blog, told CoinDesk in a telephone interview. It is Arringtonl’s second crypto-focused fund after the flagship Arrington XRP Capital Fund, which in March reported $236.7 million in assets. AAGF...
EconomyThe Drum

We need to reframe the debate on outcome-based pricing

Right now, if you’re in the agency pitching business, you’ve probably had more than one discussion about outcome-based pricing. The idea is that agencies and their clients share in the risks and rewards of any project. Unfortunately, there is no one definition of how this should work, and it can...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures ‘Backwardation’ Points to Weak Institutional Demand: JPMorgan

Bitcoin’s recent price slide has prompted institutional investors to pull out of bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, leading to the backwardation, which is when futures trade at a discount to the spot price. The condition is in contrast to the “contango” that’s more often seen in commodities markets, where futures trade at a premium.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Miners Are Moving Out Of China

Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin markets have had to deal with a swarm of bad news coming out of China. It started with rumors that miners in Sichuan had gone offline after the province limited energy-intensive industrial activities, such as Bitcoin mining. Then came a joint statement by three...
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Again Warns Investors Against Bitcoin Futures Funds

In an emailed investor bulletin obtained by CoinDesk, staffers “urge investors considering a fund with exposure to the Bitcoin futures market to weigh carefully the potential risks and benefits of the investment,” the note said, warning investors that the cryptocurrency as an investment is “highly speculative.”. This comes at a...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Cryptocurrency news today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiva Inu, Matice and other top coins latest INR price movement

Cryptocurrency news today June 10: Top cryptocurrencies seemed to have recovered after correcting nearly 20 per cent in the last two days. The correction was led by crypto giant Bitcoin that had gained nearly 10 per cent in the early trade on Thursday morning. Most of the top coins, except for Bitcoin and Polka Dot, were seen trading with minor gains as on June 10, 2021, as per CoinSwitch and Wazirx data. Ethereum, Tether, Matice, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were all trading with minor gains, while Bitcoin and Polka Dot were putting up a stellar show in the evening with nearly 10 and 13 per cent gains respectively.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Pomp sparks debate: Has Bitcoin DeFi project Sovryn really overtaken Uniswap v3 by TVL?

Sovryn, a Bitcoin (BTC) money market protocol built on Bitcoin-based smart contract platform RSK, recently appeared to be shooting up through the decentralized finance rankings. On Wednesday, Bitcoin commentator Anthony Pompliano shared data to his 1 million followers from decentralized finance data aggregator DefiLlama, indicating the protocol had amassed a...
Marketsambcrypto.com

The real story of where things stand in the Bitcoin vs Ethereum debate

Ethereum has been outperforming Bitcoin on various fronts for quite some time now. Even though BTC’s $698 billion market cap is more than double of ETH, the latter has been gaining more attention lately. The alt has “flipped” several Bitcoin metrics in May and the gap between the two coins...
CurrenciesPosted by
AFP

El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin delights cryptocurrency fans

El Salvador's approval of bitcoin as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so, has delighted cryptocurrency fans but left markets unconvinced. The Central American nation's Congress passed a bill late on Tuesday paving the way for bitcoin to be used in a variety of daily financial transactions from buying property to paying taxes. It is the first time the highly volatile and decentralised cryptocurrency has been recognised by a national government and comes as regulators in Europe, China and North America are moving to contain the market, which has grown tenfold in recent months. "Some larger, more powerful countries are trying to quash or slow the inevitable shift to borderless, global, digital currencies," Nigel Green, chief executive of the financial consultancy deVere Group said.
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Ben Lilly Discusses Bitcoin’s Market Dynamics

Bitcoin's negative price action continues, with BTC down 7.6% this week. Market analyst Ben Lilly told Crypto Briefing that weakness has been creeping into the Bitcoin market since February. Lilly is optimistic about Ethereum because of its rising prominence in the traditional finance world. The slump in the crypto market...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bitcoin 2021: One Development Could Be ‘Huge' for Cryptocurrency's Acceptance, Fund Manager Says

Bitcoin's bull case was on full display in Miami this weekend. Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. A 12,000-person conference billed as the largest bitcoin-themed event in history highlighted the excitement and enthusiasm swirling around the cryptocurrency, Osprey Funds founder and CEO Greg King told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.
Stocksinvezz.com

Osprey Funds’ Greg King: Bitcoin (BTC) continues to steamroll forward

Osprey Funds’ and Grayscale’s CEOs recently spoke about the current state of the crypto industry. They noted that Bitcoin is seeing massive amounts of acceptance, from a retail level to entire countries. Despite the previous price dip, the mood in the crypto world is still mostly positive. Greg King, the...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin Barrels Into ‘Death Cross’ as Chartist Backdrop Darkens

(Bloomberg) — Amid Bitcoin’s decline this week, eagle-eyed chart-watchers noticed an ominous-sounding technical breach could be at hand: the coin is approaching a bearish pattern known as a death cross. The world’s largest digital currency has slumped, pushing its average price over the last 50 days close to its 200-day...