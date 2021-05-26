Shaky Knees 2021 Lineup: Stevie Nicks, The Strokes, Run the Jewels to Headline
If we had a dollar for every festival lineup or tour announcement that’s rolled out over the past couple of weeks, this post wouldn’t exist—we’d be on a beach somewhere. The latest is Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, which will feature Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run the Jewels as its 2021 headliners. Tickets go on sale today (May 26) at 1 p.m. ET ahead of the festival taking over downtown Atlanta’s Central Park from Oct. 22-24.www.pastemagazine.com