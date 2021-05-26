Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Bitcoin Card Game Bitopoly Launches

By Peter Chawaga
bitcoinmagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new card game called Bitopoly, which is designed to introduce players to the history, technology and culture of Bitcoin, has been launched. “Bitopoly is a two- to five-player game where players compete and collaborate to accumulate bitcoin,” according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “Players accumulate bitcoin with miners, attack and defend themselves with action cards and weather volatile market conditions. The goal is to accumulate as much bitcoin as possible — by any means necessary.”

bitcoinmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Magazine#App#Bitcoin Rewards#Action Cards#Qr Code#Open Source Instructions#The Game#App Fold#Titles#Creator#Miners#Videos#Five Player Game#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Card Game
Related
GamblingTime Out Global

The best board and card games to play in Singapore

Challenge your mates to tabletop games that come with a twist – including local quirks and um, exploding kittens. Nothing makes or breaks friendships quite like board and card games. The heat is on the minute the cards are drawn, the dice are rolled, and someone on the table shouts (or swears). Everyone feels engaged, invested, creative – anything but bored (pun intended). It’s also a healthy antidote for those looking to decrease screen time. Swap your fancy consoles with tabletop games that come with a twist. Whether you’re into guessing or strategy games, make every night game night with these playful titles from Singapore and beyond will keep you busy and entertained for hours.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Hearthstone launches new Wailing Caverns mini card set

Blizzard has released a new card set update for its mobile card battler Hearthstone. This new mini set is called Wailing Caverns and comes as part of the Forged in the Barrens expansion. In Wailing Caverns, you join the Mercenaries, who have been testing their strength in the Barrens and...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Snowed In Studios launches Scarab Games

Snowed In Studios has announced the creation of Scarab Games, a company aiming at helping brands enter the AAA gaming market. The newly created entity will be targeting Fortune 500 brands in particular, the announcement said, and give them the tools to create "entertainment experiences." The announcement further said that...
Marketsambcrypto.com

COMIT Network launches Monero-Bitcoin atomic swaps on mainnet

In what is a major development for the communities of both Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and Monero, the market’s leading privacy coin, COMIT Network, an open protocol facilitating “trustless” cross-blockchain applications has announced,. “peer-to-peer atomic swaps between Monero (XMR) and Bitcoin (BTC) are now available on mainnet.”. This release,...
Video Gamesthewealthrace.com

GTA 6 rumoured to have in-game Bitcoin rewards

In style YouTuber and gaming leaker Tom Henderson shared that Rockstar’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto launch (GTA 6) will reward gamers with an in-game cryptocurrency. New York-based online game writer Rockstar Video games launched the long-lasting GTA 5 virtually eight years in the past, and we nonetheless don’t know when GTA 6 is popping out. However, based on rumors, Bitcoin might play a job within the upcoming title’s in-game economic system.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Flashpoint partners with Rally.io to launch collectable NFT cards

Team-owned CS:GO league Flashpoint has announced a partnership with an open cryptocurrency creator platform Rally.io. As a result of the collaboration, Flashpoint will launch collectable NFTs and physical holo cards featuring images of players participating in the league’s ongoing season. Each NFT retails for $100 (~£70.81). The presale is offered...
HobbiesOrlando Sentinel

Best card games for adults in 2021

Whether you’re meeting up with old friends or making new ones, card games are an excellent way to break the ice and get the conversation flowing. There’s a card game for those with a competitive streak, those who enjoy dark humor and those who are all about strategy. Since they’re so portable, you can bring a card game pretty much anywhere. So grab a six-pack or your favorite beverage and prepare to unwind with a few friends.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Updates Large Store Regionals Information

2020 had a major impact on competitive card games, shutting down official gameplay for major brands. Now, as the world begins to adjust to a new normal and restrictions ease, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game has offered an update to their plans for competitive gameplay in 2021. Dragon Ball...
HobbiesComicBook

Pokemon Trading Card Game Bringing Back Dragon-type Pokemon Cards

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is bringing back Dragon Pokemon cards for the first time in nearly two years. The Pokemon Company announced that its upcoming Japanese expansion sets "Sky Stream" and "Towering Perfection" will feature the first Dragon-type Pokemon cards to appear in the game since the launch of the Sword and Shield series back in late 2019. Creatures Inc., the maker of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, never addressed the disappearance of Dragon-type Pokemon cards despite confirming that it was doing away with Fairy-type cards with the release of the new "Sword and Shield" sets. Based on the timing of the Japanese release, it's likely that the Dragon-type cards will appear in the Evolving Skies expansion set for release outside of Japan in August.
Video GamesNME

Expansion for ‘Binding Of Isaac’ card game fully funded within minutes of launch

The latest expansion for the Binding Of Isaac card game has been fully funded on Kickstarter within a few minutes of launching. The Binding Of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem is the latest add-on to the spin-off card game of the popular indie roguelike The Binding Of Isaac. Both made by Super Meat Boy’s Edmund McMillen, the games have both received extensive expansions in recent years.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Albion Online launched on mobile: 4 fun features to expect

From the farthest reaches of the five biomes to the enchanted Roads of Avalon, adventurers of Albion can now explore the vast open-world from the palm of their hand. Sandbox Interactive’s Albion Online lets you embark on epic Expeditions and triumph over different factions at war in a world that knows no bounds - only this time, you can conquer it all in a handy mobile package.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Tales of Arise is 37.2 GB on PS5 and 39.5 GB on PS4 - News

Bandai Namco will be releasing the next game in the Tales of series, Tales of Arise, in September. The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account have revealed the download size of the game on the PlayStation consoles. The game on the PlayStation 5 will take up 37.205 GB of space on...
Retailbeincrypto.com

Paxful Launches Bitcoin Payments E-Commerce Tool

Peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace Paxful announced the official launch of a new e-commerce solution called Paxful Pay. Paxful Pay will allow businesses worldwide to start accepting bitcoin as payment. The service will allow consumers to use nearly 400 different payment methods which will be converted to BTC and deposited into the...
Businessdecrypt.co

Square Launches $5M Bitcoin Fund to Promote Crypto Inclusion

Square is payments company led by Bitcoin booster Jack Dorsey. The first recipient is Black Bitcoin Billionaire, which promote crypto use and education. The fund is backed by interest Square earned on Bitcoin holdings at Genesis. Payment giant Square announced on Wednesday that it will be giving out $5 million...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

PvP Card Scrapper Spelldust Launching Worldwide on June 22nd

Spelldust from Grand Pike is set to launch globally later this month. The game has already been in soft launch in Scandinavia and south America since April, and the time has come for a full roll out. The game sees wizards dueling it out in one-on-one battles. The spells you’re...
Video GamesGematsu

2D action platformer Metal Unit for Switch launches June 17

The Switch version of science-fiction 2D action platformer Metal Unit will launch via the Nintendo eShop on June 17 for $15.99, publisher Neowiz and developer JellySnow Studio announced. Metal Unit first launched for PC via Steam on January 27, following a nearly year-long Early Access period that began in February...
Hobbiesbeastsofwar.com

RGS Announces New Horror Card Game, The Hunger!

Looking for a new board game to sink your teeth into? The Hunger is one of the most recent titles to be added to the Renegade Game Studios wonderful hoard of board games. This time, established Magic the Gathering creator Richard Garfield has his fangs deep in the upcoming vampire-themed adventure available to pre-order now.
Hobbiesislcollective.com

Comparatives card game

This is a game for two players. 1. All the card get given evenly between two players. 2. The hold them upside down, so nobody can see the cards. 3. The players open one card each. 4. They roll dice (or use any randomizer). 5. If dice say `one`, they...