Bitcoin Card Game Bitopoly Launches

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is bringing back Dragon Pokemon cards for the first time in nearly two years. The Pokemon Company announced that its upcoming Japanese expansion sets "Sky Stream" and "Towering Perfection" will feature the first Dragon-type Pokemon cards to appear in the game since the launch of the Sword and Shield series back in late 2019. Creatures Inc., the maker of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, never addressed the disappearance of Dragon-type Pokemon cards despite confirming that it was doing away with Fairy-type cards with the release of the new "Sword and Shield" sets. Based on the timing of the Japanese release, it's likely that the Dragon-type cards will appear in the Evolving Skies expansion set for release outside of Japan in August.