Bitcoin Card Game Bitopoly Launches
A new card game called Bitopoly, which is designed to introduce players to the history, technology and culture of Bitcoin, has been launched. “Bitopoly is a two- to five-player game where players compete and collaborate to accumulate bitcoin,” according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “Players accumulate bitcoin with miners, attack and defend themselves with action cards and weather volatile market conditions. The goal is to accumulate as much bitcoin as possible — by any means necessary.”bitcoinmagazine.com