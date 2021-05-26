Cancel
Every Memorial Day Rug Sale You Need to Know About Right Now

By Jasmine Grant
Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A new rug is a fantastic way to give your space a quick revamp, and Memorial Day is the perfect occasion to score one at a discount. Whether you’re looking for a distressed vintage rug to pull off the boho theme in your living room or a sturdy outdoor rug for jazzing up your patio, there’s a floor covering out there with your name (and budget) written all over it. If you need a little guidance on what to look for before making a new rug purchase, be sure to read our complete guide on how to buy a rug. And don’t miss our roundups of the best home deals and mattress deals happening throughout Memorial Day Weekend, too.

