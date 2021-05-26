Every Memorial Day Rug Sale You Need to Know About Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A new rug is a fantastic way to give your space a quick revamp, and Memorial Day is the perfect occasion to score one at a discount. Whether you’re looking for a distressed vintage rug to pull off the boho theme in your living room or a sturdy outdoor rug for jazzing up your patio, there’s a floor covering out there with your name (and budget) written all over it. If you need a little guidance on what to look for before making a new rug purchase, be sure to read our complete guide on how to buy a rug. And don’t miss our roundups of the best home deals and mattress deals happening throughout Memorial Day Weekend, too.