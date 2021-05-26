Cancel
Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining Over Power Grid Concerns

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
Cover picture for the articleThe government of Iran has announced a ban on bitcoin mining in the country until late September, according to Iran Front Page. This move, which was announced by the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, was necessitated by the huge burden placed on the national power grid by bitcoin mining activities in the country, per the report.

