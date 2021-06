There are few things in life that I love more than prog rock/metal. Bands like Tool, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, and Rush are my bread and butter and are staples in my daily Spotify playlists. If you have a song that uses experimental sounds, weird time signatures, or lasts longer than 10 minutes you absolutely have my attention. I’ve found that I listen to prog rock in a similar manner that I would orchestral music. There’s more scrutiny on my part in regard to melodies and composition which is understandable as both facets are the backbones of said genres and both have allowed for some epic crossovers and arrangements in the past. With all of that said, I’m surprised that up to this point I’ve never considered whether Zelda could get the prog treatment.