Emmy Rossum Is Now a Jewish Mom!

By Maddy Albert
Kveller
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so excited for Jewish “Shameless” actress Emmy Rossum, 34, who just announced the birth of her first child!. In an Instagram post this Tuesday, May 26, Rossum shared a black and white pregnancy shot and told her followers that on the previous morning, her daughter had been born.

