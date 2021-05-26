Emmy Rossum Is Now a Jewish Mom!

Emmy Rossum welcomed her first child with husband Sam Esmail, the Shameless actor announced on Tuesday night. “On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Rossum wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside pictures from a black-and-white maternity photoshoot as well as (presumably) the newborn’s footprint. ‘Two weeks before our daughter was born,” Rossum captioned a photo of herself exhibiting remarkable balance while pregnant and standing on a window ledge. Rossum and Esmail had kept their pregnancy under wraps until this week’s announcement. The pair began dating in 2013, before getting engaged in 2015, and married in 2017. Congratulations to the happy family, and may they have nothing in common with the Gallaghers.