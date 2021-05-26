Cancel
Portsmouth, NH

Letter: A day of reckoning in Portsmouth

Seacoast Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Record, based on your recent LTE it is easy to understand your utter and total confusion as to how a real City Council is supposed to act. Apparently, you and other residents got used to the “Bohenko Councils” where independent thought was not an option. Now, despite active resistance...

www.seacoastonline.com
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Fuller Clark: I'm asking City Council to support latest McIntyre plan; community's vision

This coming Monday, May 17th, the City Council is scheduled to vote on whether or not to accept the draft proposal for the development of the McIntyre site. The proposal has been prepared by the Principle Group and is based on thousands of hours of consulting with more than 250 Portsmouth Listens participants. The design process, guided throughout by the McIntyre subcommittee in conjunction with the Principle Group, was open to everyone, transparent and professional. Input from the community was sought at every phase in order to help the Principle Group finalize the proposal which will be before the Council Monday night. It is important to recognize that if this proposal is approved, we are only at the beginning of the design process and many of the elements will be in need of further definition and specificity. But, for that to happen, we must have a proposal to negotiate with Redgate Kane, the National Park Service and the Government Services Administration. This is the only way the City can gain possession of both the McIntyre building and the rest of the 2 1/4 acre site.
Portsmouth, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: There will be no workforce housing units at West End Yards

I wish to make your readers aware of a misquote by Portsmouth Housing Authority Director Craig Welch in a recent article about rents at West End Yards. (Pricey Portsmouth, NH rent at West End Yards nearly $2,000 for studio). There will be no workforce housing units at West End Yards. That fact bears repeating. There will be no workforce housing units at West End Yards.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

'It's about time': Teens' push for Indigenous Peoples' Day in Portsmouth is back

PORTSMOUTH — Social justice-seeking high schoolers are again asking city councilors to formally recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day permanently in place of Columbus Day. The council is set to hold a public hearing Monday night, when members of We Speak, Portsmouth High School’s social justice club, will advocate for the change after first introducing it in the fall, said PHS junior and We Speaks member Harini Subramanian.
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

My Turn: SB 130 deserves due diligence

The NH State Senate is considering the addition of SB 130, the latest version of a “school voucher” or “education freedom account,” into the state budget. This bill “would create the most expansive voucher program in the country, and SB 130 would cost the state $100 million in new state spending in its first year alone,” according to Reaching Higher NH.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: Current McIntyre proposal is not what Portsmouth citizens want

In reviewing the entire process of selecting the best option for the McIntyre project since the seating of the new City Council, I was struck with the following observations. First, the October 2020 UNH Survey, which elicited 3,495 resident responses clearly indicated that nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents say that having larger, meaningful open public space in one piece between the Federal Building and Bow Street is important (pg.2). And 85% supported this change even if it required a financial commitment from the city to achieve (pg.3). Second most important is return of the Post Office. Third most important is less density and mass. Fourth most important is availability of public parking.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District joins ConVal’s education funding lawsuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District will be joining the Con-Val School District and several other school districts across the state as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire regarding education funding. Filed in March 2019, the lawsuit claims that the state government does not meet...
103.7 The Peak

Portsmouth Councilors Could Double Parking Ticket Fines

Parking ticket fines could more than double under a proposal coming before Portsmouth city councilors Monday night. Tickets for an expired parking meter in Portsmouth currently cost $15. The proposed change now under consideration would raise the fee to $35 for each offense. Councilor Peter Whelan, who chairs the city’s...
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Play reading and forum to address opioid crisis' effect on families

PORTSMOUTH – On Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m., Seacoast Mental Health Center and New Hampshire Theatre Project will present a reading of the play "A Wider Circle" by Mary Ellen Hedrick, and a community discussion on the topic of The Opioid Crisis Effect on Families. The zoom webinar is free, but registration is required. This program is part of New Hampshire Theatre Project’s Elephant-in-the-Room Series. Partial funding for this presentation has been provided by an Arts in Healthcare Grant from the N.H. State Council on the Arts.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory lap for approving it. The three ladies and their gentleman friend announced specific dollar amounts that individual towns and cities will receive (totaling more than $200 million); the state gets $994 million.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...
Portsmouth, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Splaine: We need more young people in city government

In another lifetime – it was during the last century, I served on the Portsmouth School Board for a term. At that time the Board had a size of 12 – now it's 9 – and I was the youngest member, although already into my 30s. Yet at every meeting we were talking about matters that directly and widely affected people much younger than any of us.
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Maine StateNorwalk Hour

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Advocacyindepthnh.org

Roger Wood Asks Why Work, Stay and Play in NH

Stay work play is not only the slogan of a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. It is also it’s website, stayworkplay.org. Will Stewart is the executive director, and explains that the group is encouraging people to come to New Hampshire to engage in diverse activities. In his podcast, Roger Wood explores the organization’s mission, and what it may mean to the population shift in the state.