Authorities named 33-year-old Nicholas Descisciolo killed in Lancaster crash (Lancaster, CA)

Authorities identified 33-year-old Nicholas Descisciolo from Lake Hughes who lost his life in a two-vehicle crash in a Lancaster intersection on Monday.

The fatal incident took place at about 11:54 a.m. on Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way. Authorities released a statement that “Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult in a Honda was traveling westbound on Avenue J-8 and reportedly did not stop for the red signal light at Challenger Way. A male adult on a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Challenger Way and reportedly had a green signal light. As the male adult on the motorcycle entered the intersection, the female adult crashed into him,”

The impact ejected Descisciolo from his motorcycle, and the motorcycle then rammed into a Kia that was stopped at a red light on Avenue J-8, facing eastbound. On arrival, authorities declared Descisciolo deceased. As of now, officials did not believe that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident.

An investigation is underway.

May 26, 2021