Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

Authorities named 33-year-old Nicholas Descisciolo killed in Lancaster crash (Lancaster, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUMZM_0aC89Jqz00
Authorities named 33-year-old Nicholas Descisciolo killed in Lancaster crash (Lancaster, CA)

Authorities identified 33-year-old Nicholas Descisciolo from Lake Hughes who lost his life in a two-vehicle crash in a Lancaster intersection on Monday.

The fatal incident took place at about 11:54 a.m. on Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way.  Authorities released a statement that “Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult in a Honda was traveling westbound on Avenue J-8 and reportedly did not stop for the red signal light at Challenger Way. A male adult on a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Challenger Way and reportedly had a green signal light. As the male adult on the motorcycle entered the intersection, the female adult crashed into him,”

The impact ejected Descisciolo from his motorcycle, and the motorcycle then rammed into a Kia that was stopped at a red light on Avenue J-8, facing eastbound. On arrival, authorities declared Descisciolo deceased. As of now, officials did not believe that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident.

An investigation is underway.

May 26, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Lancaster, CA
Accidents
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Lake Hughes, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Drugs#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#Kia#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Challenger Way#Lancaster Crash#Preliminary Investigation#Authorities#Wrongful Death Attorneys#Avenue J 8#Green#Ca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lancaster County, PAwdac.com

Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two people died after a two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County. State Police responded to the incident on Monday around 10:30 a.m. An investigation determined that a sedan traveling west made a left turn into the path of an eastbound dump truck which hit the sedan on the passenger side. Both vehicles continued eastbound striking a utility pole and coming to rest off the roadway. Two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims and the truck driver were not released by authorities.
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Man dies in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER — An adult male died as the result of a traffic collision near the intersection of Avenue K and 17th Street East on Saturday. According to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, the unidentified man was driving a Honda vehicle eastbound on Avenue K, with an unidentified passenger, when he reportedly lost control near 17th Street East and crossed over the center median, entering the westbound traffic lanes of Avenue K.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 7-year-old Quintus Saison who died in a fatal bicycle crash (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified a 7-year-old Quintus Saison who lost his life in a bicycle crash in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was Quintus Saison, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was termed as an accident. Investigators reveal that Quintus was riding his bike in the complex located at 4375 Boulder Highway when a truck taking a “gentle left turn” in the parking lot struck the child, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bret Ficklin said Friday.
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Child is among three injured in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER — Three people were taken to hospitals when a car went off the side of the Antelope Valley Freeway and overturned, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday on the southbound freeway just west of Avenue D, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told...
Cross Plains, WItribuneledgernews.com

Authorities identify man killed in rollover crash in town of Cross Plains as 22-year-old

May 24—One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in the town of Cross Plains on Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Monday the person who was killed as Rylee J. Hetzner, 22, of Madison. The office said a preliminary examination showed he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Dutton, ALtribuneledgernews.com

89-year-old Dutton man killed in crash

An 89-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle he was driving struck a pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway in Jackson County. Jessie Calvin Mount, 89, of Dutton, passed away from injuries after driving his 2006 Buick Rendezvous into a 2013 Dodge Ram that was backing out of a private driveway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Tracy, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle pile-up killed a 29-year-old man in Tracy (Tracy, CA)

A multi-vehicle pile-up killed a 29-year-old man in Tracy (Tracy, CA) A 29-year-old Oakland man lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident in Tracy over the weekend. The incident involving multiple vehicles took place moments before 1 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 11th Street and Lammers Road. Officers started performing life-saving measures, but one person was declared dead at the scene by the medics.