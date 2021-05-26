How to Bring a Museum Back to Life

The City of Casper has put out a statement imploring the community to bring back loaner life jackets that are used for water activities. "We have been notified by the Boy Scouts of America and Respect Our River that the life jacket loaner stations are not just low on adult PFD's, they are out!" the statement reads. "This amazing program relies on the return of jackets as soon as you are done using them. PLEASE! If you have any of these jackets, return them to a loaner station as soon as possible. With the coming summer, we anticipate high use of our local recreational water resources. You could save a life!"