Los Angeles County, CA

How to Bring a Museum Back to Life

By Haley Cohen Gilliland
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the coronavirus began ripping around Los Angeles last spring, Lori Bettison-Varga, the president and director of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, braced her team to shutter for a while. At first she thought “a while” might mean a few months, but soon she recognized it would be much longer. The museum’s 35 million artifacts would need to be properly stowed and secured: its 121,000 bird specimens laid neatly back in their drawers; its 5.8 million insect and spider specimens sorted and locked snugly away; the lights turned out on the taxidermied bears, hippos and bighorn sheep of its diorama halls.

