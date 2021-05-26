Ball Arena receives approval to increase capacity for Avalanche, Nuggets games

DENVER — Ball Arena has received approval to increase capacity to 10,500 for Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games.

On Wednesday morning, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment had approved to increase capacity for both the hockey and basketball games.

This is effective with the next home playoff game for either team.

Under this new ruling, the venue will welcome 10,500 fans per game — about 57.3% of the venue's total capacity. Previously, capacity was capped at 7,750 , or 42.3% of venue capacity in mid-May, up from 4,050 in March .

Matt Bell, KSE’s vice president of venue booking, said the company was thrilled to bring in the additional fans for the upcoming playoff games.

"We are very thankful for all of the support and collaboration from Gov. Jared Polis and his team, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his team, CDPHE, DDPHE, NHL and NBA as we continue our journey back to full capacity at Ball Arena," Bell said. "We will continue to work with them and ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes remains our top priority as our venue capacity continues to be evaluated.”

Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners will have priority on playoff tickets, but other fans can find other ticket information on the Colorado Avalanche website here and the Denver Nuggets website here .

To learn more about facility policies, visit Ball Arena's website here .