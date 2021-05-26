Inter Milan and Antonio Conte part ways after Scudetto winning season
Antonio Conte is departing Inter Milan effective immediately according to CBS soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Despite Inter's historic season, breaking Juventus's strangle hold at the top of Serie A, the manager was not happy with the prospects for future investment in the club. Inter's need to sell €80 million worth players this summer was the final straw in the contentious relationship between Conte and Inter management.www.cbssports.com