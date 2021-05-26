Cancel
Inter Milan and Antonio Conte part ways after Scudetto winning season

By Mike Goodman
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte is departing Inter Milan effective immediately according to CBS soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Despite Inter's historic season, breaking Juventus's strangle hold at the top of Serie A, the manager was not happy with the prospects for future investment in the club. Inter's need to sell €80 million worth players this summer was the final straw in the contentious relationship between Conte and Inter management.

