Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

(PRNewsfoto/Leopard Imaging Inc.)

By Leopard Imaging Inc.
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leopard Imaging Launched Two Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Cameras for Safer Driving. FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a leading global provider of embedded camera design and manufacturing, recently launched driver monitoring system (DMS) cameras LI-OV2311-IR-GMSL2 and LI-AR0144IVEC-GMSL2 to support real-time assessment of the driver's current cognitive state. These DMS cameras help increase safety on the roads—reducing the rate of accidents caused by driver drowsiness and disengagements.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
620
Followers
17K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dms#Design#Calif#Dms#Real Time Assessment#Driver Monitoring System#Prnewswire#Cameras#Safety#Safer Driving Fremont#Driving#Accidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsaithority.com

Leopard Imaging Launched Two Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Cameras for Safer Driving

Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a leading global provider of embedded camera design and manufacturing, recently launched driver monitoring system (DMS) cameras LI-OV2311-IR-GMSL2 and LI-AR0144IVEC-GMSL2 to support real-time assessment of the driver’s current cognitive state. These DMS cameras help increase safety on the roads—reducing the rate of accidents caused by driver drowsiness and disengagements.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Anchor Audio)

Anchor Audio Appoints New Senior Account Executive. CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Audio has promoted Russell Thompson to Senior Account Executive. "We are excited to have Russell drive sales growth and customer satisfaction in key areas of our business. He will contribute strategically to AV Integrators, Production, and Rental sales channels in his new role. He will apply 20 years of AV industry experience with VER in managing the Anchor Audio Dealer Network in the Western Region." said Glenn Busse, Director of Sales and Marketing. In his spare time Russell enjoys surfing and cycling the California coast.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Press

Sony Electronics' Airpeak S1 Professional Drone

Sony Electronics Announces New Airpeak S1 Professional Drone. SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced their first-ever professional drone, the "Airpeak S1"i. An introductory model in the new Airpeak line, the S1 is the world's smallestii drone that can be equipped with a full-size mirrorless interchangeable-lens Alpha camera, opening up a new world of creative possibilities.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Press

Data Transfer via Sound Waves: DSP Concepts Brings a Secure Wireless Alternative to the Audio Weaver Framework

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver framework powers sound and voice for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced it has added delResearch's AirModem™ to the extensive Audio Weaver feature set. AirModem offers an alternative to Bluetooth and allows for two-way data transfer between phones, computers, and other IoT devices without the need for specialized hardware: just speakers and microphones. AirModem packages years of sophisticated software research and development into a plug-and-play solution that can be added to any smart product design instantly with Audio Weaver.
ElectronicsHartford Courant

Film vs. digital cameras

Before the 1980s, if you wanted to take photographs, you bought a film camera. Today, digital cameras are ubiquitous. And with so much of the media and our computer software revolving around fast, editable images, buying a digital camera seems like a no-brainer. Be it for a gig or a social media page, it just makes more sense to shoot digitally.
AgriculturePosted by
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Alexandre Family Farm)

Alexandre Family Farm Earns Whole Foods Market 2020 Supplier of the Year Award. CRESCENT CITY, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandre Family Farm has been named a Whole Foods Market Supplier of the Year in the grocer's new Global Regenerative Agriculture Commitment category. There were 42 award winners selected across all product categories, by Whole Foods Markets buyers and other leaders, from their thousands of suppliers worldwide.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

SkillSource Learning Partners (PRNewsfoto/SkillSource Learning Partners)

SkillSource Learning Partners Promotes Alicia Shevetone to Executive Vice President and Hires Diane Greenspan. SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSource Learning Partners (SLP), a global provider of learning and performance consulting services today announced that Alicia Shevetone, current Senior Vice President for SLP, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Responsible for the acquisition of numerous new client logos, such as Amazon, Adobe, and Bumble, Alicia will assume responsibility for Sales and Marketing at the firm, reporting to CEO, Cooper Miller.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Press

Jon Gilliam, Yoshinoya CEO (PRNewsfoto/Yoshinoya America)

Jon Gilliam Joins Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen as Chief Executive Officer. TORRANCE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen, known for its insanely craveable Japanese-inspired rice bowls, announces Jon Gilliam as its Chief Executive Officer. As the brand prepares to rapidly accelerate store growth, Gilliam will play a pivotal role in guiding the brand evolution, streamlining operations, and serving up freshly prepared, enhanced menu offerings.
AnimalsEurekAlert

Table corals (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
EntertainmentEurekAlert

Image (image)

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Businessinvesting.com

GPM Metals Inc (GPM)

Arko's subsidiary GPM Investments receives $1B commitment from Oak Street. GPM Investments,wholly owned subsidiary ofArko ,entered into an agreement withChicago-based real estate investment firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital wherein... Nov 27 (Reuters) - GPM Metals Inc GPM.V :* GPM METALS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAN NOONE AS INTERIM CEO* GPM...
Alaska StateEurekAlert

Aurora borealis in Alaska (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
EntertainmentEurekAlert

Diagram (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
PetsEurekAlert

Mayfly Nymph (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
TechnologyEurekAlert

Patch network (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

beyondGREEN biotech, Inc. Partners with Columbia Packaging Group to Manufacturer Polyhydroxyalkanoate Straws Using Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- beyondGREEN biotech, Inc., the extrusion blown film and injection molding bioplastic product manufacturer has partnered with Columbia Packaging Group to manufacturer PHA Straws using Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA in Southern California. Together, the three industry leaders are revolutionizing the market with the first fully Plant-Based Straw that will never get soggy, fall apart, or transfer flavor. Partnered with Columbia Packaging, beyondGREEN will be able to meet nationwide demand for the Nodax PHA Straws which are all manufactured in a stateof-the-art manufacturing facility in Southern California.
Buying Carsbigiron.com

1973 Chevrolet C65 T/A Grain Truck

Item Description (Last Updated: Apr 29, 2021) 1973 Chevrolet C65 T/A Grain Truck, 62,422 Miles Showing, Title Will Be Marked Miles Exempt, GM 366 Gas Engine, Water Cooled, Power Steering, 5 Speed Transmission, 900R20 Tires, Split Rim, Steel Wheels, (1) Spare Tire And Wheel, Two Speed Axle, Tandem Tag Axle, 18’ L X 94”W X 52”T, Wood Floor, 50 Gal Saddle Tank, Auxiliary Hydraulics, Heater, AM Radio, VIN: CCE663V146864.
AnimalsEurekAlert

Pronghorn (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Texas Statetxstate.edu

Computer Science doctoral students earn notable industry internships

Three doctoral students in the Texas State Department of Computer Science have landed some notable industry internships this summer. Because of the pandemic in 2020, many students were unable to participate or worked remotely in abbreviated internships. The students are Cody Blakeney, Xiaomin Li, and Ghadeer Alabani. Cody Blakeney will...