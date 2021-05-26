(PRNewsfoto/Leopard Imaging Inc.)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver framework powers sound and voice for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced it has added delResearch's AirModem™ to the extensive Audio Weaver feature set. AirModem offers an alternative to Bluetooth and allows for two-way data transfer between phones, computers, and other IoT devices without the need for specialized hardware: just speakers and microphones. AirModem packages years of sophisticated software research and development into a plug-and-play solution that can be added to any smart product design instantly with Audio Weaver.