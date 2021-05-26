Corelight Announces Winners of Inaugural Apex Awards
Corelight Announces Winners of the Inaugural Apex Awards. SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, provider of the industry's first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, today announced the winners of its first annual Apex Awards. Designed to identify, acknowledge and honor unique customer use cases, the Corelight Apex Awards recognize organizations that have prioritized network evidence in helping to root out threats using Corelight sensors.www.thepress.net