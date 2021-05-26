Corelight Announces Winners of Inaugural Apex Awards

In Horizon: Forbidden West we will visit the most popular landmarks of San Francisco. The fidelity of their reproduction can sweep you of your feet. It seems that Horizon: Forbidden West will be an exceptionally faithful representation of the real San Francisco - the city in whose ruins most of the game's action will be set. We can compare the faithfulness in showing the details thanks to the material prepared by youtuber ElAnalistaDeBits based on the recent gameplay show.