A Stroll Down Memory Lane

The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Roots Outdoors, located on the square in Jackson, on May 13. Roots Outdoors, which opened earlier this year, is a hunting, fishing, and outdoors store. They carry a full line of archery bows and have a full time archery technician on staff. They also offer fly fishing products as well as coolers, outdoor games and apparel. They are located at 38 Oak Street in Jackson. Left to right on the front row are Chamber Associate Director Bridget Daniel, Shannon McRae, Jeremy McRae and Clay Fitzgerald (cutting ribbon), all from Roots Outdoors, and Chamber Executive Director Lisa Durden. Behind them are Chamber members and ambassadors.