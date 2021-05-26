Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butts County, GA

A Stroll Down Memory Lane

By From Staff Reports
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 15 days ago

The Jackson High School Valedictorian, Tyler Van Dusen, told his 229 classmates at the graduation of the Class of 2011 that the high school experience is somewhat like sticking your finger in a power outlet. “It’s quick, it’s shocking, and if you’re not too smart, you’re going to do it again.”

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butts County, GA
State
Florida State
Jackson, GA
Government
Butts County, GA
Government
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Jackson, GA
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mays
Person
Diane Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Lane#Senior Citizen#Public Memory#Jackson County#The Jackson High School#The Jackson City Council#Jackson Progress Argus#The Executive Club#State#House#Achievement Award#Jackson B Pw Club#Cotton States Insurance#Sears Roebuck#Central Georgia Emc#Fabral Corporation#Correll Watkins#Butts County Jaycees#Rock Eagle#Indian Springs Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Politics
Related
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Logbook

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 10-17, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Yeni Eriselda Acosta, 45, Norcross, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); speeding 35 mph (63...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Jackson, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: 2021 Jackson Presbyterian Church Spring Fling

Jackson Presbyterian Church held its annual Spring Fling Plants, Arts and Crafts fair on Saturday, May 8 on the church lawn. More than 40 vendors and one of the largest crowds in the history of the Spring Fling attended. Photos by Larry Stanford. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in,...
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: 24th Annual Jackson Butts County County for the Arts Fine Arts Festival

The 24th annual Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival, sponsored by the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts, was a huge success, drawing what some observers feel is the largest crowd ever for the festival, and getting raves from the artists who loved the location around the historic Butts County Courthouse. Artists are came from as far away as Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina for the festival.
Jackson, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Partners for Smart Growth present scholarships to five Jackson High seniors

Jackson High seniors Gavin Glass, Eric Lenning, Dustin Sullivan, James Cosby, and Nakhyaiuh Thurman were named the winners of $1,000 scholarships presented by Partners of Smart Growth at its annual scholarship awards dinner on May 13 at the Buggy House in Jackson. The scholarship program had more than 15 applicants,...
Jackson, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Roots Outdoors

The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Roots Outdoors, located on the square in Jackson, on May 13. Roots Outdoors, which opened earlier this year, is a hunting, fishing, and outdoors store. They carry a full line of archery bows and have a full time archery technician on staff. They also offer fly fishing products as well as coolers, outdoor games and apparel. They are located at 38 Oak Street in Jackson. Left to right on the front row are Chamber Associate Director Bridget Daniel, Shannon McRae, Jeremy McRae and Clay Fitzgerald (cutting ribbon), all from Roots Outdoors, and Chamber Executive Director Lisa Durden. Behind them are Chamber members and ambassadors.