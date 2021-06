A host of top Indian track and field athletes, including star sprinters Dutee Chand and Hima Das, will make a final attempt to secure their Olympic spots in the interstate national championships which begin on Friday. Rated in Category ‘B’ by TBEN, the five-day event offers some of the best athletes the chance to break qualifying standards for an automatic Olympic berth or earn valuable ranking points to make it to the Games. . The championship, which takes place under strict COVID-19 protocols, was previously scheduled to be held in Bengaluru but has been moved to the NIS campus here due to possible logistical issues as the elite athletes who are based here will not be attending. in the capital of Karnataka due to the pandemic.