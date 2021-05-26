PlayStation Plus Games for June 2021 Revealed; Rumor Proven True
It seems our source of the rumor two days ago were actually true. The PlayStation Plus games for June 2021 are now here. Two days ago, a rumor circulated online that revealed the three upcoming free games for PS Plus for the month of June 2021. Today, the official announcement from Sony Interactive Entertainment has proven that to be true and it just proves that particular Spanish website has something up their sleeves.sirusgaming.com