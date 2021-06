The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and City of Fernley have partnered up to start up the Fernley Neighborhood Watch Program. Our first meeting of the year is Thursday, May 27th 6:00-7:00 pm in City Hall Council Chambers. The Mission of the Neighborhood Watch is to provide information and assistance which encourages neighborhood involvement to be effective watchful neighbors with the goal of reducing crime. "Observe and Report" are the fundamentals of the Neighborhood Watch Program nationwide. Come be a part of a great community program!