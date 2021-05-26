In-person CCSD graduation ceremonies start Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, hundreds of Clark County School District students will be turning their tassels to celebrate graduation in person.

There are at least nine graduation ceremonies happening across the valley Wednesday with other ceremonies scheduled through June 7.

There will be some social distancing guidelines in place with masks required and classes will split up to allow for smaller ceremonies.

RELATED: Clark County School District announces graduation schedule for Class of 2021

Senior Savannah Peterson is a student body vice president at Centennial High School and says she’s excited they’ll have a ceremony after CCSD originally said it wouldn’t be happening.

Peterson says focusing on school work and keeping grades up was difficult with distance learning and it was easy to feel isolated with many of their school social events canceled. She says she felt like CCSD had given up on the graduating class until now.

“Finally something is happening, I’m so excited. Some of the circumstances aren’t ideal, we have two different ceremonies I’m not graduating with my whole senior class, but I don’t even care. I get to walk across the stage and get to show people that I did this, I worked my butt off the last four years, and now this is my recognition for it, this is what I worked for for the last four years,” said Peterson.

Graduation ceremony locations include the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Orleans Arena and the Thomas and Mack Center.

More details on the ceremony plans can be found here .