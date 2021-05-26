Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

In-person CCSD graduation ceremonies start Wednesday

By Kelsey McFarland
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfyin_0aC88Ysr00

Starting Wednesday, hundreds of Clark County School District students will be turning their tassels to celebrate graduation in person.

There are at least nine graduation ceremonies happening across the valley Wednesday with other ceremonies scheduled through June 7.

There will be some social distancing guidelines in place with masks required and classes will split up to allow for smaller ceremonies.

RELATED: Clark County School District announces graduation schedule for Class of 2021

Senior Savannah Peterson is a student body vice president at Centennial High School and says she’s excited they’ll have a ceremony after CCSD originally said it wouldn’t be happening.

Peterson says focusing on school work and keeping grades up was difficult with distance learning and it was easy to feel isolated with many of their school social events canceled. She says she felt like CCSD had given up on the graduating class until now.

“Finally something is happening, I’m so excited. Some of the circumstances aren’t ideal, we have two different ceremonies I’m not graduating with my whole senior class, but I don’t even care. I get to walk across the stage and get to show people that I did this, I worked my butt off the last four years, and now this is my recognition for it, this is what I worked for for the last four years,” said Peterson.

Graduation ceremony locations include the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Orleans Arena and the Thomas and Mack Center.

More details on the ceremony plans can be found here .

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremonies#High School Students#School Work#Centennial High School#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#In Person Ccsd#Graduation Schedule#Grades#Student Body#Orleans Arena#Distance Learning#Social#Guidelines#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Nevada StateStamford Advocate

Signs say distance learning may stay in Nevada education

Heather Wetsel and her family remember vividly the frustrations of distance learning:. The failed log-ins, the live lessons that ate into the day, the submitted assignments that remained obstinately marked as unsubmitted — all part of the 2020-21 school year for Clark County School District students like Wetsel’s fifth-grade daughter, Isabella.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

CCSD says masks will still be required for students, staff

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District says it will still require students and staff to wear masks. CCSD said in a message shared with families Friday that more information could be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance. "At this time, out...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools

Policy, politics and progressive commentary I’ve spent my last few years of high school advocating to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, remove police presence in our schools, and provide a better support system in schools for all of my classmates. But our calls for more counselors and less police have been met with questions of budgets, Assembly Joint Resolution 1(AJR1**) is… Continue Reading How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools The post How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

CCSD, Nevada colleges sticking with face mask mandates

The Clark County School District and Nevada’s colleges aren’t planning to drop policies requiring mask-wearing on campuses and offices. The school district, the Nevada System of Higher Education and Touro University Nevada all announced Friday that they would retain their mask mandates, a day after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

CCSD to continue to require masks in schools, but may revisit issue

The Clark County School District will continue to require masks be worn at all school and work locations, according to a statement from the district Friday. The statement comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
Clark County, NVLas Vegas Sun

Clark County schools continue to require face masks for now

The Clark County School District will continue to require students and staff to wear masks on campus, despite state and federal guidelines allowing people who have received the coronavirus vaccine to ditch the face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said vaccinated individuals no longer need...
Clark County, NVKDWN

CCSD Says Mask Mandate will Remain for Students, Staff

The Clark County School District says it will still require students and staff to wear masks for the time being. CCSD said in a message shared with families Friday that more information and direction could be provided next week “based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance.”. “At this...
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

CCSD not changing mask policy, but may revisit issue

The Clark County School District will continue to require masks be worn at all school and work locations, according to a statement from the district Friday. The statement comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.