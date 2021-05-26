CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom lays out Monster Hunter Rise roadmap, 3.0 update detailed

By Oliver Brandt
vooks.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCapcom just aired its latest Monster Hunter Digital Event, showing off features for the (very imminent) 3.0 update to Monster Hunter Rise, as well as unveiling a roadmap for future content for the game. Monster Hunter Rise’s 3.0 update will launch later today. It brings a firey new take on...

www.vooks.net

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Capcom Shares Concept Art For Monster Hunter Stories 2’s Hunter NPCs

Here’s another behind-the-scenes at the development of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin!. Capcom has shared another set of concept artwork for of the game’s characters. This time, we get a closer look at the designs concepts of some of the game’s Hunter NPCs. Check them out in full...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC coming Summer 2022

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Rise paid DLC coming Summer 2022 that will be a “massive expansion” to the original game. It will feature new stories, locales, monsters, hunting actions, and a quest rank. Check out the teaser trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak below.
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

Monster Hunter Rise getting an expansion next year

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a new expansion to the action game. Sunbreak will include an all-new storyline with more new monsters, in addition to new locales, gameplay elements, quest rank, and more. More details are promised soon. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is slated for a Summer 2022...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Announced for Switch

Capcom today announced a brand new expansion for their hit Switch title, Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to be a monstrous expansion that brings a ton of new content to the already meaty game. Players can expect a new storyline, monsters, locales, gameplay elements, quest ranks, and much more. A tease of a new monster was provided in the trailer, though gameplay details are being kept under wraps for now.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Secretlab Partners With Capcom to Produce a Monster Hunter Rathalos-Themed Chair

Secretlab is well-known for producing some seriously impressive desk chairs that help with keeping your back straight and maintaining good posture. They’re certainly very pricey, but it’s hard to ignore all the positive reviews that have been coming in. The company announced that they’ve partnered with Capcom to produce a Monster Hunter-themed Secretlab chair, and it looks pretty sweet.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute Jewelry Now Available

Japanese jewelry retailer U-Treasure has released a Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute jewelry. Consumers can currently get their hands on either necklace through the official U-Treasure storefront. The Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute necklaces will cost 16,500 yen or $150 individually. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. The necklaces feature distinct charms...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Chocobo GP confirmed for TGS 2021

Two Switch games have been confirmed for TGS 2021 – specifically Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Chocobo GP. Both of these were announced during the latest Nintendo Direct. Sunbreak is a new expansion for Monster Hunter Rise while Chocobo GP is a new title entirely. Capcom will be sharing more...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Rise Mega Man Event: How to Get Rush Palamute

Monster Hunter Rise has launched the greatly received ‘Mega Man‘ event on September 24th. The Capcom collaboration is in full illustrious swing and the event itself brings along a new event quest for your character to triumphantly battle through in order to unlock the Monster Hunter Rise Rush palamute. This is brought to life by equipping layered armour gained from the quest onto your trusty palumute and they will be looking like Rush from Mega Man in no time at all!
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC release date revealed

Monster Hunter Rise will make its PC debut on January 12th, 2022, Capcom has confirmed. The PC version will launch with all major post-launch content released for Nintendo Switch through to November 2021. Information regarding content released after this will be shared “at a later date.” PC players will also get support for ultrawide monitors and uncapped framerates as well as high-resolution textures.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Monster Hunter Rise Music to Be Performed at TGS 2021

Capcom announced that new music from Monster Hunter Rise will be performed at TGS 2021. Beyond the new piece of music from Monster Hunter Rise that will release during TGS 2021, the show will include other music featured in the title as well. The program will be held on September 30, 2021 during the Monster Hunter Spotlight program. The program will air at 10pm JST/6am PT/9am ET.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 4 Release Notes, comes out on September 30th

Capcom has announced that the fourth major update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release on September 30th, and shared its complete changelog. According to the release notes, Update 1.4.0 will add Molten Tigrex and Kulve Taroth. Do note though that Kulve Taroth will be a a co-op exclusive monster. In addition, this Update adds three new co-op subquests and one solo subquest.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Capcom Collab 5 Brings Arthur of Ghosts ‘n Goblins to Monster Hunter Rise

The DLC that has been coming to Monster Hunter Rise since it was released this past March has been nothing short of phenomenal. With Capcom Collab 5, the streak remains unbroken, as players will be able to suit up in a special set of Layered Hunter Armor that transforms them in Arthur from the Ghosts ‘n Goblins series. See him in action:
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

The Outer Worlds: Murder On Eridanos (Switch DLC) Review

Switch owners have always had an uncomfortable run with The Outer Worlds. It’s a good, nearly fantastic RPG from one of the biggest and best western RPG developers, published by Xbox Game Studios, designed for a much more powerful system – and yet somehow, it made it across onto the little old Nintendo Switch. But with that has come delays – Murder on Eridanos, The Outer Worlds’ final piece of DLC, released almost six months ago on every platform bar Switch. And with that has come performance penalties: yep, there’s a limit to how much the Switch can be pushed, and it’s below what this game demands. But it’s playable, and the 2016 Nintendo fan inside me that just wanted any third party support for the Wii U tells me to be grateful for it. I won’t rehash myself in detail though: it runs fine, your mileage will vary depending on how much you can tolerate feeling like you need to go for an eye test.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ heads to PC on January twelfth

After debuting on Nintendo Swap towards the beginning of the yr, Monster Hunter Rise is lastly making its approach to PC. The newest entry in Capcom’s much-loved motion RPG sequence will make the soar to Steam on January twelfth, 2022, the writer introduced on Thursday. It appears to be like...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Bargain Roundup: Square Enix lineup discounts on Switch eShop

Not content with the 300 games on sale during Nintendo’s Blockbuster sale? Well good news, Square Enix also is running an eShop sale this week with pretty much their entire Switch catalogue discounted. This includes the recently released Neo: The World Ends with you. The sale is on now and...
VIDEO GAMES

