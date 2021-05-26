At Just 2 Months, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Has, of Course, Met a Koala
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's baby girl has already been on quite an adventure in the two months since she joined us earth side. In fact, to celebrate the two-month mark, the new parents brought their daughter to the family's Australia Zoo in Queensland to meet a koala for the first time. "We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we've met a koala," Chandler wrote on Instagram after sharing an impossibly adorable photo of the interaction. "We love you, Grace Warrior."www.popsugar.com