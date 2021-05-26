At Just 2 Months, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Has, of Course, Met a Koala

Mini animal lover! Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace, has had many wildlife encounters early in life. The Australia Zoo employees welcomed their baby girl in March 2021, seven months after their pregnancy announcement. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”