Tokyo Games: PV Sindhu will aim to look good at the Olympics.© TBEN. Indian badminton player and Rio Games silver medalist PV Sindhu is a favorite to become one of the Indian contingent’s two flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics. This time, India will have a male and female athlete as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony. The Olympics begin on July 23. The official announcement will take place at the end of this month, but it is almost certain that Sindhu will be one of the standard bearers. “Sindhu is likely to be one of the flagship,” an IOA source told PTI.