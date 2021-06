It’s good news from one of the area’s largest RV manufacturers, as Thor Industries Inc. announced record numbers for their most recent fiscal quarter. The year over year increase is staggering, in third quarter 2020 Thor had net sales of $1.68 billion, and this year that number was up to $3.46 billion. 2020 proved to be an interesting year for the RV industry, because despite shutdowns the demand for their product only got high and higher. Most manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand and for Thor the story was no different.