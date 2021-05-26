Crafting the Stunning Visual Worlds of ‘The Underground Railroad’

Cancel
Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work that we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios for this inaugural edition, we are taking another look at the creation of “The Underground Railroad” with key members of the production team: cinematographer James Laxton, costume designer Caroline Eselin-Schaefer, and production designer Mark Friedberg talk about helping director Barry Jenkins adapt Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name into a 10-part limited series. Watch the first installment, devoted to post-production, here.

