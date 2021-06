Jackpot! Rockford's dream of getting its casino in the Forest City is about to come true. This is huge news considering how long and hard the most recent push for a casino in the 8-1-5 has been. Although Rockford has had hopes of landing an actual casino for decades, the real push began almost two years ago when Rick Nielsen (of Cheap Trick) and Jim Allen, (Chairman & CEO of Hard Rock International) unveiled a proposal for a Hard Rock Casino where the Clock Tower Resort once stood.