I'm no one to talk because I'm not born and raised in Idaho, however I've been here long enough to call Boise home and to remember when I-84 was two lanes between Meridian and Nampa. I've been here long enough to have seen the population grow by 300,000 and to witness the realestate boom that has left many locals in a position where they cant afford to buy a home. I understand the discomfort that growth has caused us and I get why some of us are mad. I have good news... We're finally sticking it to the out of towners.