Depending on how much you need required minimum distributions to live on, these forced withdrawals from traditional retirement savings accounts, such as 401(k)s and IRAs, are either essential income or a complete nuisance. Lately, Uncle Sam has been giving retirees a reprieve from taking RMDs, first by raising the age that you must take them (from 70½ at the end of 2019 to 72 as of last year) and then waiving them altogether for 2020.