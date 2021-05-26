Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Activist hedge fund accuses Exxon of delaying vote to avoid proxy fight loss

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Hedge fund Engine No. 1 accused Exxon Mobil of “using corporate machinery for its own purpose rather than that of shareholders” after the oil company announced a one-hour recess during an annual shareholder meeting so that it can continue to count votes that will decide the board’s makeup.

kfgo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Exxon Mobil#Proxy Fight#Shareholder Meeting#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
IndustryBaton Rouge Business Report

Meet the hedge-fund manager who went to battle with ExxonMobil

Christopher James’ decision to do battle with one of the world’s biggest oil companies began with a family dinner in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reports. The hedge-fund manager’s school-age sons asked him how he could consider himself an environmentalist if he invested in energy companies, and the father struggled to explain himself.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

Underdog Activist Engine No. 1 Is Launching an ETF After Big Exxon Win

Engine No. 1, the activist firm that targeted Exxon, is launching an exchange-traded fund. The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF will trade under the ticker VOTE and has received $100 million in commitments, the company said Tuesday. The firm successfully placed three candidates on Exxon's board of directors after...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

London-based hedge fund that bet against GameStop shuts down – FT

(Reuters) – A London-based hedge fund that suffered losses betting against U.S. retailer GameStop Corp during the first meme stock rally in January is shutting down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. White Square Capital has told investors that it will shut its main fund and return capital this month...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

GlaxoSmithKline CEO Struggling To Get Key Shareholders In Her Favor Amid Pressure From Hedge Fund Activist Elliott Management

GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) CEO Emma Walmsley struggled to win over key shareholders after Elliott Management attracted converts for radical change at the company, the Financial Times reported citing leading investors. Ahead of GSK's investor day on Wednesday (23 June), activist investor Elliott has sown doubt about whether Walmsley should...
EconomyPosted by
North Denver News

Engine No. 1’s big win over Exxon shows activist hedge funds joining fight against climate change

One of the most expensive Wall Street shareholder battles on record could signal a big shift in how hedge funds and other investors view sustainability. Exxon Mobil Corp. has been fending off a so-called proxy fight from a hedge fund known as Engine No. 1, which blames the energy giant’s poor performance in recent years on its failure to transition to a “decarbonizing world.” In a May 26, 2021 vote, Exxon shareholders approved at least two of the four board members Engine No. 1 nominated, dealing a major blow to the oil company. The vote is ongoing, and more of the hedge fund’s nominees may also soon be appointed.
Advocacyncadvertiser.com

Exxon won't be last shock win for activists

An activist's success in shaking up Exxon Mobil's board is more than a win for the environmental pillar of ESG investing. It's a template for shareholder campaigns on social issues ranging from discrimination to the obesity epidemic. Companies can't assume that having a strong financial performance protects them from attack.
MarketsCoinDesk

Hedge Funds See 7.2% of Assets in Crypto by 2026: Report

That asset allocation equates to about $312 billion across the sector. Hedge funds expect to hold 7.2% of their assets in crypto in five years’ time, according to a survey conducted by fund administrator Intertrust. That asset allocation equates to around $312 billion across the sector, according to Intertrust estimates,...
Marketskitco.com

Hedge funds bullish as oil prices hit multi-year highs: Kemp

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Hedge funds boosted their position in petroleum last week to pre-pandemic levels, encouraged by signs of a rapidly recovering global economy and continued output restraint among U.S. shale producers. Money managers purchased the equivalent of 52 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures...
Businesstherussophile.org

Hedge Funds Unload 34,256 Long Gold Contracts!

This week hedge funds dumped 34,256 long gold contracts. Tonight’s Commitment of Traders Report showed a big unwinding of positions. The non- Specs between them reduced their net shorts by 28,844 contracts, and the Managed Money category (hedge funds) cut their net longs by 34,256 contracts to a 62,536. This is illustrated in the table below.
Texas StatePosted by
Reuters

No new proposals exchanged in Exxon Texas refinery lockout

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - No new proposals for ending a two-month lockout of 650 United Steelworkers union members from Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) Beaumont, Texas refinery were made during a meeting this week, said union and company spokespeople. The lead negotiators for both sides met on Wednesday, but no...
MarketsGizmodo

Hedge Fund That Took Massive Losses on GameStop Thanks to WallStreetBets Is Shutting Down

One of the hedge funds targeted by notorious Reddit investment board r/WallStreetBets is bust, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The r/WallStreetBets subforum shot to fame earlier this year after its members rallied around so-called “meme stocks”—stocks facing what they considered predatory shorts by big investors—causing their prices to surge to unfathomable levels. The first and most famous target was GameStop, but other companies including AMC and Blackberry saw similar boosts. It didn’t take long for the meme stock wave to attract investors from far outside Reddit, ranging from amateur day-traders on apps like Robinhood to Wall Street sharks that saw a profitable opportunity. While Redditors liked to insist they were picking companies with strong but underacknowledged fundamentals, the whole thing was essentially speculative, and the vast majority of the meme stocks either crashed hard or remain extremely volatile and/or risky. The stock market volatility it created eventually attracted the attention of Congress, though the resulting hearing consisted of little more than shouting.
Businesscryptopotato.com

98% of Hedge Fund CFOs Expect to Invest in Cryptocurrencies by 2026: Study

Hedge funds will increase their cryptocurrency allocations to 7.2% of their respective portfolios in the next five years, a survey revealed. Hedge fund CFOs expect the investment trends to change in the next few years, including adding cryptocurrencies to their portfolios. A recent study revealed that they are significantly more willing to enter the digital asset market as one in six anticipate a 10% or higher allocation.
Marketsirei.com

Hedge funds show increased interest in cryptocurrencies

There is a major shift in mainstream hedge funds’ investment in digital assets, according to Intertrust, a financial management institution. Intertrust conducted a survey with more than 100 CFOs from all over the world. The overwhelming majority (98 percent) expect their hedge fund to be invested within cryptocurrencies in five years.