Activist hedge fund accuses Exxon of delaying vote to avoid proxy fight loss

One of the hedge funds targeted by notorious Reddit investment board r/WallStreetBets is bust, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The r/WallStreetBets subforum shot to fame earlier this year after its members rallied around so-called “meme stocks”—stocks facing what they considered predatory shorts by big investors—causing their prices to surge to unfathomable levels. The first and most famous target was GameStop, but other companies including AMC and Blackberry saw similar boosts. It didn’t take long for the meme stock wave to attract investors from far outside Reddit, ranging from amateur day-traders on apps like Robinhood to Wall Street sharks that saw a profitable opportunity. While Redditors liked to insist they were picking companies with strong but underacknowledged fundamentals, the whole thing was essentially speculative, and the vast majority of the meme stocks either crashed hard or remain extremely volatile and/or risky. The stock market volatility it created eventually attracted the attention of Congress, though the resulting hearing consisted of little more than shouting.