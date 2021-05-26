Cancel
Charleston, SC

Relief from the heat on the way for Memorial Day weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
 14 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four more days of highs in the 90s before some relief from the heat for Memorial Day weekend! High pressure continues to keep our weather sunny, hot and dry. After reaching the 90s inland and 80s along the beaches this afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 80s this evening. Eventually we fall close to 70 degrees overnight. Highs will remain in the 90s through Saturday before a cold front heads our way. A few showers and storms look to make their way into the forecast Saturday and Sunday as highs drop form the low to mid 90s to the mid 80s. We expect a sunny and warm Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80s. With the disturbance close to the area on Memorial Day, we are not going to rule out an isolated shower but most areas will stay dry.

