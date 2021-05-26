Revisiting the Andrelton Simmons Signing

While crucial missed opportunities have defined the first third of the Minnesota Twins’ season, the jury is still out when it comes to the off-season that preceded it. After all, the Twins were linked to a wide assortment of free-agent sluggers to fill their hole at shortstop. One of their missed opportunities has bloomed elsewhere, and one has completely wilted. Regardless, Minnesota had to take a shot with their eventual signing, even if their return has been less than spectacular so far.