Illinois State

Nasty Uptick in Ticks Expected in Northern Illinois Over the Next Few Months

By JB Love
97ZOK
97ZOK
 16 days ago
The little bastards of summer will be roaming nature like a tiny little army this year. I'm talking about ticks and you can blame the mild winter for this. These pains in the skin are most active in April, May, and June and can carry more than just Lyme disease.

97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
