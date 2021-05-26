BIG3 Announces SuperDraft As First-Ever Daily Fantasy Partner

It finally seems that the Louisiana will be getting daily fantasy sports for the upcoming NFL season. After voting on the law in 2018, regulations have finally been put into place for gaming to begin later in 2021. This has been a long road led by Representative John Stefanski on the legislature side and the Fairness for Fantasy Sports Louisiana PAC. Daily fantasy gaming will be welcome to the parishes which passed the bill. If all goes well from here on, daily fantasy could be ready for the New Orleans Saints season opener in September.