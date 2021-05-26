BIG3 Announces SuperDraft As First-Ever Daily Fantasy Partner
LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to make SuperDraft, the daily fantasy partner of Caesars Entertainment, the first-ever Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the league. As part of the exclusive deal, SuperDraft will become the presenting sponsor of the 2021 BIG3 draft, which will be renamed the 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft. The season will tip off on July 10, 2021, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV with 10 weeks of action-packed games.www.thepress.net