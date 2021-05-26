Cancel
BIG3 Announces SuperDraft As First-Ever Daily Fantasy Partner

By BIG3
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to make SuperDraft, the daily fantasy partner of Caesars Entertainment, the first-ever Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the league. As part of the exclusive deal, SuperDraft will become the presenting sponsor of the 2021 BIG3 draft, which will be renamed the 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft. The season will tip off on July 10, 2021, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV with 10 weeks of action-packed games.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

