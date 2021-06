Hungry + Angry = "Hangry" What exactly is the definition of "hangry"? The Oxford dictionary says - Bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. Personally, I get VERY hangry when I haven't eaten. It's funny I kind of have a threshold when it comes to my level of hunger and how angry I get. I will be a little irritable, then I'll warn whoever is with me that I'm REALLY hungry. And I'll fully say "You've been warned, what happens next could get ugly". Then when I get hangry, game over.