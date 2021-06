The US Festival season is finally heating up again as Covid restrictions start to lift and that promised “Hot Vax Summer” becomes a reality in the Northern Hemisphere. With the last 15 months being live music free in most of the country, music fans are chomping at the bit to see their favourite bands perform again – with many of these massive festivals selling out in record time. No exception to that is the three day iconic Riot Fest – with a stacked lineup of some of Rock and Hip Hop’s biggest names heading to Chicago this September.