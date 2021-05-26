The Best Beach Towels Make All Your Outdoor Hangs More Stylish

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A quality floor mirror or full-length mirror is going to be crucial for all of us over the next three to six months, and I’ll tell you why. As we step out into the world with cautious confidence and re-learn how to be among friends, family, dates, coworkers, and judgmental strangers, one thing that will help is knowing you look good. A year of Zoom Casual dress codes and soft pants has left everyone a little rusty on outfit assembly. And a discerning look in an honest mirror for a proper fit check means you can walk out with one less worry on your mind (and, if you’re of a mind, a good fit pic for the ‘gram). But even the deepest soul-searching gaze into your own reflection won't do much good if you're looking into a warped mirror—or no mirror at all.