The Best Beach Towels Make All Your Outdoor Hangs More Stylish

By Gerald Orti z
 14 days ago
The best beach towels do more than keep you dry—they're additive to your beach style. They elevate a flawless sand-ready summer fit from good to “who's that guy over there?” Because no matter how fresh you look in your camp shirt, swim shorts, and shades, rolling up to a park hang or beach day with a ratty old bath towel really undermines the whole effect.

Fatherly

The Best of the Backyard 2021: The Year’s Best Gear for Your Great Outdoors

One of the only good things about the last year is our collective revaluation of outdoor spaces. If we didn’t already cherish our backyards, and spending time there with the people we love, we do now. It is, after all, where we grow our flowers, take our hammock naps (if we’re lucky), grill our food over open flames, get splashed from sprinklers and kiddie pools, and watch as our kids do something they can’t ever do quite as well inside: play — in creative and active ways — for hours. The backyard is our family play space.
Lifestylemomtrends.com

Perfectly Stylish Outdoor Swing

Put a fabulous swing outside and you'll turn your porch into a place to socialize. to keep the kids happy. Can't you just picture a kid swinging in flip flops with a book spending a lazy day in the shade. Our Favorite Stylish Outdoor Swing. Grab a lemonade and a...
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

7 Stylish Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Soaking Up the Sun This Summer

Instead of traveling to our sun-drenched vacation spot of choice last year, many of us stayed at home. Those who wanted to still feel as though they were on the shores of Positano or Santorini invested in outdoor furnishings—chairs, sofas, tables and more—so they could work outside and play outside and still get their vitamin D fix. If you’ve yet to buy up your own set, well, there’s no time like the present. An outdoor chair with a low-slung seat or a comfortable chaise lounge are among the best options to sit back and relax beneath the sun’s rays. Here are seven of our favorites.
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

7 best duffel bags for all your summer activities in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With summer just around...
Lifestylewomansday.com

The 8 Best Hammocks for All Your Relaxation Needs

Summer is finally here, which means warmer weather, longer days, backyard cookouts, summer cocktails, and, of course, some much-deserved rest and relaxation. And what better way to kick back and relax than with one of the best hammocks available? Whether you're lounging in your backyard, hauling your hammock to the ocean with a summer beach book in hand, or stringing up a hammock after a hike, there's arguably no better way to truly enjoy the summer weather than with a hammock.
Domino

Refresh Your Patio for the Price of a Spritz with the Best Outdoor Cushions

From folding chairs to dining setups, seating is one of the easiest ways to make any outside space feel like a living room-worthy oasis. But when it comes to an outdoor chair’s best friend—cushions—there’s actually more to keep in mind than you may think. Do you want to leave them out in the rain overnight? You’ll need ones swathed in weather-proof fabric. Are you constantly ‘gramming your gatherings? Consider bold stripes or animal prints. Whether you’re looking to cozy up your Adirondack or impress your first post-pandemic dinner guests, we have you covered: We searched the market for the best outdoor cushions for any type of setup, budget, and style.
TravelBrenham Banner-Press

5 ways to make the most of your Virginia Beach vacation

(BPT) - Where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the vibrant coastal city of Virginia Beach is where you’ll find warm, inviting waters and a cool, laid-back feel. Home to three distinct beaches, you’re bound to bump into your vibe at one of them. With a seafood-centric culinary scene, rich history and a variety of arts and entertainment, the destination is the perfect getaway whether you’re with the family, looking for a quick escape or flying solo.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

One Good Thing: One Easy Way To Hang String Lights, No Matter Your Outdoor Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Welcome back to One Good Thing @ HOME! This week we’re outdoors again and I’m sharing my best tip for quickly setting up some cool outdoor lighting with bamboo poles and rubber “connectors.” String lights are great outdoors in the warm weather, but if you don’t have a way to hang them, it can be a real pain in the butt. My tripod solution is a really nice all around solution that will work anywhere you need support, and it will cost you very little. I love bamboo poles – particularly for this use – because they are cheap, lightweight and lovely to look at. Give the video a whirl and let me know what you think in the comments below.
Interior Designhomebnc.com

The Best Outdoor Decor Items to Make Your Patio and Garden Look Amazing

Just like the inside of your home, you want your backyard, front yard, and side yard to look as amazing as possible. However, finding the right ideas for your outdoor decor is not always easy. From planters to benches to garden ornaments, it can seem difficult to find the right things for your outdoor space. You can easily make your outdoor areas look amazing by adding things like sculptures, planters, lighting, and more.
GQMagazine

The Best Mirror Is the One You Can Trust

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A quality floor mirror or full-length mirror is going to be crucial for all of us over the next three to six months, and I’ll tell you why. As we step out into the world with cautious confidence and re-learn how to be among friends, family, dates, coworkers, and judgmental strangers, one thing that will help is knowing you look good. A year of Zoom Casual dress codes and soft pants has left everyone a little rusty on outfit assembly. And a discerning look in an honest mirror for a proper fit check means you can walk out with one less worry on your mind (and, if you’re of a mind, a good fit pic for the ‘gram). But even the deepest soul-searching gaze into your own reflection won't do much good if you're looking into a warped mirror—or no mirror at all.
Beauty & Fashionfamilyvacationist.com

10 Sturdy and Stylish Beach Bags That Get the Job Done

Parents know that a day the beach with family isn’t as easy as it used to be before the kids came along. With children in tow, beach days require specialized gear—and lots of it. From kid-friendly sunscreens and beach towels to sunglasses and snorkels, the list of beach essentials is a long one. And of course you need a place to put all that beach gear too. That’s why choosing the best beach bags for your day trip or beach vacation is so important.
ApparelGear Patrol

14 Stylish Sandals to Wear All Summer Long

Sandals are the unofficial shoes of summer. They’re easy to pack and quick to slip on, and they protect against hot sand — just don’t get caught wearing them to the office. From flip flops to slip-ons, sport sandals to strap-ins, there are probably more options for your feet this summer than you thought. We’ve sorted through them all and picked out the best sandals to outfit your feet for the dog days.
Wide Open Country

6 Stylish Beach Hats You Won't Leave Home Without

Summertime means warmer and longer days, which also means more time spent outdoors. You probably already know or have heard it a thousand times, but it is important to protect your skin from the harsh sun rays. If you are already using sunscreen, then you are on the right track. Sun hats are an extra layer of sun protection for those with sensitive skin or simply those who want to look stylish while in the sun. I love the aesthetic of a beach hat while on vacation and also love that it adds a layer of shade from the sun.
Lifestylewomanaroundtown.com

Make Your Beach House Rental Feel More Like Home

Little things make it yours even when rented. Or, perhaps, you’re spending a weekend somewhere and need a gift? Not, needless to say, in scale. Pfaltzgraff Venice 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set: Service for 4. Includes 4 each of: 10-1/2 inch dinner plate, 8-1/2 inch Salad plate, 6-inch bowl, and 12-ounce mug. Dishwasher and microwave safe. $70.98.
Lifestylecupcakesandcashmere.com

Everything Leslie Wore for a Week of Hikes and Outdoor Hangs

Plans for the day (outside of work): Morning hike with Toast and Jonah, and adding a reading chair to my office. One thing that went unexpected: It started pouring during our hike, which I loved. Best part of the day: I set a timer and spent thirty minutes reading at...