Oculus Quest 2 gets a boost from immersion-enhancing Cybershoes

Summer is Right Around The Corner: 5 Best Fitness Games for the Oculus Quest 2. We’re all too familiar with the cliché of the sedentary video gamer, doughy and at one with the sofa stuffing, shellacked by a shiny film of Doritos orange pigment. Most of us have visited that shameful land, if not taken up permanent resident status. But the reality is that in the last few years there have been a lot of games and peripherals designed to remove the potato from the couch, get the blood moving to the extremities and to help the out of shape gamer approximate something close to cardiovascular fitness. From the Kinect to the Nintendo Switch Ring, it’s as if the games industry was saying, “Look, we’re trying, ok? Those extra forty pounds are on you, buddy. Literally.”