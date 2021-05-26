Terre Haute woman killed in Clay County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A police pursuit on Terre Haute's south side turned more dangerous as a suspect began firing shots at officers early Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., officers attempted to stop the suspects' blue passenger car. A pursuit ensued when the driver refused to stop. According to scanner traffic, at least three suspects were inside the vehicle. They led police around the area of S. 19th and Walnut Streets and ended at the intersection of S. 13th Street and College Avenue. At least two suspects were apprehended at gunpoint after the car finally came to a stop. However, at the time of this report, one suspect remained at large after fleeing on foot.